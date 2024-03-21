Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Trading Up 0.4% on Analyst Upgrade

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.4% on Thursday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $195.00 to $200.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock. Chevron traded as high as $155.69 and last traded at $155.21. 1,322,035 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 8,825,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $154.55.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen cut Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Chevron from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.39.

Get Chevron alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Chevron

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chevron

Chevron Trading Up 0.2 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 3,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 3.8% in the third quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 1,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, NCM Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.2% in the first quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 5,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $287.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $150.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.09 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.39%.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.