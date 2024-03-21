Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Price Target Cut to $16.50 by Analysts at Bank of America

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by Bank of America from $17.00 to $16.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential downside of 0.18% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CHWY. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays raised Chewy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Chewy from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.48.

Shares of CHWY traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.53. 22,248,356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,568,091. Chewy has a twelve month low of $15.78 and a twelve month high of $40.78. The company has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 831.50, a PEG ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.30.

In other Chewy news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 40,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $717,257.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 557,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,859,926.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 192,642 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $3,409,763.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,307,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,134,342.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Satish Mehta sold 40,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $717,257.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 557,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,859,926.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,560,416 shares of company stock valued at $254,241,215. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Chewy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in Chewy by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in Chewy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chewy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Chewy by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. 98.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail Website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.

