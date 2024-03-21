Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $25.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 40.96% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Chewy from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of Chewy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Chewy from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Chewy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chewy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.18.
In other news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 12,325,000 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total value of $250,074,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 12,325,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total value of $250,074,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Satish Mehta sold 40,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $717,257.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 557,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,859,926.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,560,416 shares of company stock valued at $254,241,215 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 120.2% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Chewy in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chewy in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.
Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail Website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.
