Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $25.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 40.96% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Chewy from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of Chewy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Chewy from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Chewy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chewy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.18.

Get Chewy alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Chewy

Chewy Trading Up 6.3 %

Insider Activity at Chewy

CHWY opened at $17.74 on Thursday. Chewy has a 1 year low of $15.78 and a 1 year high of $40.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.30. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 886.75, a PEG ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.92.

In other news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 12,325,000 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total value of $250,074,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 12,325,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total value of $250,074,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Satish Mehta sold 40,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $717,257.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 557,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,859,926.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,560,416 shares of company stock valued at $254,241,215 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chewy

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 120.2% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Chewy in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chewy in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

About Chewy

(Get Free Report)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail Website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.