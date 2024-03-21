Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD) Shares Bought by Vest Financial LLC

Vest Financial LLC raised its stake in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 36.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,995 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Chord Energy were worth $13,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Chord Energy by 0.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Chord Energy by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Chord Energy by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its position in Chord Energy by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Chord Energy by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHRD stock opened at $170.26 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $159.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Chord Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $119.10 and a fifty-two week high of $175.20. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.05.

Chord Energy ( NASDAQ:CHRD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.21. Chord Energy had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The company had revenue of $964.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.67 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Chord Energy Co. will post 20.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This is a boost from Chord Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.64%. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.25%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $189.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $218.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Chord Energy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $178.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $224.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.90.

In related news, CFO Michael H. Lou sold 3,000 shares of Chord Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $462,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,209 shares in the company, valued at $20,225,867.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michael H. Lou sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total value of $1,018,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 170,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,007,783. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael H. Lou sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $462,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 131,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,225,867.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $1,976,250 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

