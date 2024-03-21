CIC Wealth LLC Buys 2,126 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

CIC Wealth LLC lifted its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the period. CIC Wealth LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in FS KKR Capital by 120.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 3,861 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 89,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,157 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $414,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 31,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares in the last quarter. 33.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FSK. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Compass Point downgraded FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $21.50 to $19.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on FS KKR Capital from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Hovde Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.06.

Insider Transactions at FS KKR Capital

In other FS KKR Capital news, insider Daniel Pietrzak bought 7,300 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.73 per share, for a total transaction of $136,729.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 39,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,454. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FS KKR Capital Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE FSK traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.70. The stock had a trading volume of 749,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,855,111. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.24. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $17.50 and a 1-year high of $20.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.81.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. The company had revenue of $447.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.39 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 38.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.69%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.81%.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

Further Reading

