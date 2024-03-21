CIC Wealth LLC Cuts Stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

CIC Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the quarter. CIC Wealth LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 126.8% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 139,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,061,000 after buying an additional 78,217 shares in the last quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1,300.0% in the third quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,314,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,146,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,815,000. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,737,000.

NASDAQ SKYY traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $96.77. 94,650 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,124. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.06. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 12 month low of $60.65 and a 12 month high of $97.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.32.

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

