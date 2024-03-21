CIC Wealth LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

CIC Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,977 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,422 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 4.5% of CIC Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. CIC Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $14,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $2.50 on Thursday, hitting $226.96. The company had a trading volume of 823,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,412. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $227.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $214.60 and a 200-day moving average of $201.55.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

