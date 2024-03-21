CIC Wealth LLC Has $412,000 Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

CIC Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. CIC Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHV. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 224.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 241.0% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHV traded up $0.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $75.24. 219,846 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 452,336. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $60.99 and a 52-week high of $75.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.78 and a 200-day moving average of $68.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

