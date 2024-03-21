CIC Wealth LLC Has $882,000 Position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

CIC Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,115 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. CIC Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,766,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,918 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 333.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,298,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,684,000 after buying an additional 999,327 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 192.1% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 260,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,554,000 after buying an additional 171,061 shares in the last quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,928,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 23.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 837,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,924,000 after acquiring an additional 158,293 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VIGI traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $81.94. 157,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,934. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.16 and a 200-day moving average of $76.21. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $68.45 and a one year high of $82.95. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.434 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This is a boost from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

