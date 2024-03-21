CIC Wealth LLC Invests $377,000 in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

CIC Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,555 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 19,558 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 6,818 shares in the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $6,615,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $264,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,732 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. 54.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $136,206,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $136,206,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc purchased 286,402 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.94 per share, for a total transaction of $7,142,865.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 429,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,705,719.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

KKR traded up $4.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $102.72. 3,009,713 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,573,550. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.48. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.79 and a 12 month high of $103.48. The stock has a market cap of $90.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 25.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.64 million. Analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.18%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

