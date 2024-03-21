CIC Wealth LLC Purchases 551 Shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

CIC Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. CIC Wealth LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 13,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Lunt Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lunt Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 38,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000.

Shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.54. 631,508 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 685,064. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.30. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.45 and a fifty-two week high of $24.85.

About First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

