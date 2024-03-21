CIC Wealth LLC Raises Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

CIC Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. CIC Wealth LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Farmers Trust Co. grew its position in Caterpillar by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 4,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 367,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,370,000 after purchasing an additional 52,576 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 176.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,468,000 after buying an additional 17,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,532,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,339,234,000 after buying an additional 156,608 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded up $7.31 on Thursday, hitting $363.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,333,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,491,281. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $204.04 and a 12 month high of $364.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $318.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $181.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.16.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.47. Caterpillar had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 56.99%. The firm had revenue of $17.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.86 EPS. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total value of $6,899,070.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,886,667.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 4,575 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.80, for a total value of $1,508,835.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,741,725.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total transaction of $6,899,070.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,886,667.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,769 shares of company stock worth $14,509,306 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $321.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com lowered Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Caterpillar from $345.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $300.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $297.89.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

