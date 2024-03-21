CIC Wealth LLC Reduces Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

CIC Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,457 shares during the quarter. CIC Wealth LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $2,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XYL. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,741,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,898,969,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521,913 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 399.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,951,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360,214 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 145.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,731,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211,083 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 28.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,868,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,111,428,000 after buying an additional 2,176,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,762,000. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total value of $122,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,682.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Xylem news, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 2,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total transaction of $293,270.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,431,032.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total value of $122,890.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,935 shares in the company, valued at $360,682.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

XYL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on Xylem from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James raised Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Xylem in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Xylem from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.56.

Shares of NYSE XYL traded up $1.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $130.40. The company had a trading volume of 449,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,197,276. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.59 and a twelve month high of $130.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.53 billion, a PE ratio of 47.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $120.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 52.94%.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

