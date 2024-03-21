CIC Wealth LLC Sells 233 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

CIC Wealth LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. CIC Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $2,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VHT. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

VHT stock traded up $1.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $268.45. The company had a trading volume of 80,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,841. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $263.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $247.65. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $222.27 and a 12 month high of $271.01. The stock has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

