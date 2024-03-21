CIC Wealth LLC Sells 282 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

CIC Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. CIC Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $1,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 549,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,515,000 after buying an additional 42,367 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 81,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,974,000 after buying an additional 10,856 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 26,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 319.9% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 15,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 11,477 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Price Performance

IHI stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $57.48. 527,645 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,216,814. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1 year low of $43.96 and a 1 year high of $59.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.10. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85.

About iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.