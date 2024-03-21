Citigroup Raises Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Price Target to $115.00

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $114.00 to $115.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

WTFC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Wintrust Financial from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on Wintrust Financial from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Wintrust Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wintrust Financial has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $107.17.

NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $99.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Wintrust Financial has a fifty-two week low of $58.12 and a fifty-two week high of $100.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.22.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.55). Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 18.71%. The company had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Wintrust Financial will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. This is a positive change from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is presently 18.79%.

In other Wintrust Financial news, insider Edward J. Wehmer sold 9,500 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.36, for a total transaction of $943,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 177,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,599,040.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Edward J. Wehmer sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.36, for a total transaction of $943,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 177,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,599,040.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Hahnfeld sold 588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.88, for a total transaction of $57,553.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,770.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,156,440 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $449,112,000 after acquiring an additional 119,790 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,928,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $483,466,000 after acquiring an additional 109,995 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 11.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,651,381 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $351,179,000 after acquiring an additional 480,942 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,866,032 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $265,829,000 after acquiring an additional 80,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 4.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,795,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,011,000 after acquiring an additional 112,337 shares in the last quarter. 92.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

