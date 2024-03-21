City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) Director Acquires $164,580.00 in Stock

City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO – Get Free Report) Director Michael Mazan purchased 39,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.22 per share, for a total transaction of $164,580.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 39,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,580. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

City Office REIT Stock Performance

Shares of CIO traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.00. The company had a trading volume of 805,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,441. City Office REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.45 and a 52-week high of $7.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.75 million, a P/E ratio of -18.80, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.84.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.42). City Office REIT had a negative return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. The company had revenue of $44.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts expect that City Office REIT, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

City Office REIT Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.00%. City Office REIT’s payout ratio is -160.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

Institutional Trading of City Office REIT

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in City Office REIT in the 4th quarter worth about $972,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in City Office REIT by 658.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 47,010 shares during the period. Newtyn Management LLC raised its holdings in City Office REIT by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Newtyn Management LLC now owns 3,203,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,572,000 after purchasing an additional 23,242 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in City Office REIT by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 172,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 48,150 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in City Office REIT in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

City Office REIT Company Profile

City Office REIT is an internally-managed real estate company focused on acquiring, owning and operating high-quality office properties located predominantly in Sun Belt markets. City Office currently owns or has a controlling interest in 5.7 million square feet of office properties. The Company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S.

Further Reading

