City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) Director Acquires $164,580.00 in Stock

Posted by on Mar 21st, 2024

City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIOGet Free Report) Director Michael Mazan purchased 39,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.22 per share, for a total transaction of $164,580.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 39,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,580. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

City Office REIT Stock Performance

Shares of CIO traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.00. The company had a trading volume of 805,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,441. City Office REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.45 and a 52-week high of $7.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.75 million, a P/E ratio of -18.80, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.84.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIOGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.42). City Office REIT had a negative return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. The company had revenue of $44.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts expect that City Office REIT, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

City Office REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.00%. City Office REIT’s payout ratio is -160.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CIO

Institutional Trading of City Office REIT

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in City Office REIT in the 4th quarter worth about $972,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in City Office REIT by 658.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 47,010 shares during the period. Newtyn Management LLC raised its holdings in City Office REIT by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Newtyn Management LLC now owns 3,203,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,572,000 after purchasing an additional 23,242 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in City Office REIT by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 172,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 48,150 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in City Office REIT in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

City Office REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

City Office REIT is an internally-managed real estate company focused on acquiring, owning and operating high-quality office properties located predominantly in Sun Belt markets. City Office currently owns or has a controlling interest in 5.7 million square feet of office properties. The Company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for City Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.