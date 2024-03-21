Civmec Limited (ASX:CVL) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 21st, 2024

Civmec Limited (ASX:CVLGet Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Sunday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 25th. This is an increase from Civmec’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.

Civmec Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.10, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Civmec Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Civmec Limited, an investment holding company, provides construction and engineering services to the energy, resources, infrastructure, and marine and defense sectors in Australia. The company undertakes fabrication projects, such as structural steel, plate works, tanks, vessels, materials handling equipment, subsea and offshore structures, and pipe spooling services.

Further Reading

Dividend History for Civmec (ASX:CVL)

Receive News & Ratings for Civmec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civmec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.