Civmec Limited (ASX:CVL) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

Civmec Limited (ASX:CVL – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Sunday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 25th. This is an increase from Civmec’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.
Civmec Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.10, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.56.
Civmec Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Civmec
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- 3 Stocks About to Join the Rate Cut Party
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Spire Global Stock Price Surges: AI to Drive Growth
- What are earnings reports?
- 3 Industrial Stocks Leading the Way in This ETF Breakout
Receive News & Ratings for Civmec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civmec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.