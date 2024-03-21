Civmec Limited (ASX:CVL) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

Civmec Limited (ASX:CVL – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Sunday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 25th. This is an increase from Civmec’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.10, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Civmec Limited, an investment holding company, provides construction and engineering services to the energy, resources, infrastructure, and marine and defense sectors in Australia. The company undertakes fabrication projects, such as structural steel, plate works, tanks, vessels, materials handling equipment, subsea and offshore structures, and pipe spooling services.

