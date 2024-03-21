Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) Given New $10.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Free Report) had its target price cut by UBS Group from $11.50 to $10.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $10.75 to $9.75 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.44.

CMTG traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $10.05. The company had a trading volume of 89,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,304. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.47. Claros Mortgage Trust has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $15.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 25.03 and a quick ratio of 25.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 500.00 and a beta of 1.58.

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.19. Claros Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 2.01% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $75.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.79 million. Equities analysts predict that Claros Mortgage Trust will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Claros Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is currently 5,000.00%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $251,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $729,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,196,000. 71.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.

