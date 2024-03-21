Cleanaway Waste Management Limited (ASX:CWY) Insider Purchases A$431,193.88 in Stock

Cleanaway Waste Management Limited (ASX:CWY – Get Free Report) insider Clive Stiff acquired 38,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$11.13 ($7.32) per share, for a total transaction of A$431,193.88 ($283,680.18).

Cleanaway Waste Management Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.23.

About Cleanaway Waste Management

Cleanaway Waste Management Limited provides waste management, industrial, and environmental services in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Solid Waste Services, Industrial & Waste Services, and Liquid Waste & Health Services. It offers commercial and industrial, municipal, and residential collection services for various types of solid waste streams, including general waste, recyclables, construction, and demolition waste, as well as medical and washroom services.

