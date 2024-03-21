CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Shares Gap Down to $20.25

Shares of CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $20.25, but opened at $19.63. CleanSpark shares last traded at $19.94, with a volume of 5,849,999 shares trading hands.

CLSK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of CleanSpark from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (down previously from $9.00) on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Chardan Capital raised their target price on shares of CleanSpark from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of CleanSpark from $12.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CleanSpark presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.38.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.72.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $73.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.06 million. CleanSpark had a negative return on equity of 16.25% and a negative net margin of 38.09%. As a group, equities analysts expect that CleanSpark, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Roger Paul Beynon sold 10,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total value of $195,921.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 141,381 shares in the company, valued at $2,523,650.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Roger Paul Beynon sold 10,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total transaction of $195,921.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 141,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,523,650.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman S. Matthew Schultz sold 322,400 shares of CleanSpark stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total transaction of $6,754,280.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,698,768 shares in the company, valued at $56,539,189.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 359,620 shares of company stock worth $7,499,489. Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in CleanSpark by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 533.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 10,318 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in CleanSpark during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CleanSpark by 3,177.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 7,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of CleanSpark in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

