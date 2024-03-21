Clear Secure’s (YOU) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group restated their outperform rating on shares of Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $34.00 price objective on the stock.

YOU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet raised Clear Secure from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an underweight rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clear Secure presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.80.

NYSE YOU opened at $19.25 on Monday. Clear Secure has a twelve month low of $15.28 and a twelve month high of $27.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 64.34 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.72.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $170.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.56 million. Clear Secure had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 4.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Clear Secure will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. This is a positive change from Clear Secure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. Clear Secure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.00%.

In other news, insider Richard N. Jr. Patterson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 39.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in YOU. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its stake in Clear Secure by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 10,751,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,997,000 after buying an additional 2,184,428 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Clear Secure by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,460,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,363,000 after buying an additional 211,214 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Clear Secure by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,086,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,183,000 after buying an additional 1,696,921 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Clear Secure by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,641,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,342,000 after buying an additional 811,586 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Clear Secure by 86.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,260,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,535,000 after buying an additional 1,510,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

