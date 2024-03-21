CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Raises Dividend to $0.47 Per Share

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.47 per share on Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This is a boost from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.39.

CNH Industrial has a payout ratio of 24.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect CNH Industrial to earn $1.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.39 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.4%.

CNH Industrial Stock Performance

NYSE:CNHI opened at $12.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 7.86, a current ratio of 9.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. CNH Industrial has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $15.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNHI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 29.59% and a net margin of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. CNH Industrial’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CNHI. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com raised CNH Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.70 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.20.

Institutional Trading of CNH Industrial

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNHI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in CNH Industrial by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,221,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,423,000 after buying an additional 918,910 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in CNH Industrial by 410.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,936,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,492,000 after purchasing an additional 16,835,827 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 701.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,645,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,284,000 after buying an additional 17,194,065 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CNH Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $265,843,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in CNH Industrial by 356.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,305,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,802,000 after acquiring an additional 8,830,054 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

