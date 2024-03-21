Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Gap Down to $75.15

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $75.15, but opened at $73.48. Cognizant Technology Solutions shares last traded at $75.30, with a volume of 1,452,370 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.73.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Down 3.0 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $36.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.07.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology service provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 17.83%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Insider Activity at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In other news, EVP Kathryn Diaz sold 900 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total transaction of $69,354.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,522.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cognizant Technology Solutions

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 36.0% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,227,411 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $83,145,000 after purchasing an additional 324,638 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 74,411 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $5,041,000 after acquiring an additional 26,035 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 69.3% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,368,034 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $295,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788,329 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 110.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,344,587 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $91,082,000 after purchasing an additional 704,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 237.3% in the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 62,264 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $4,218,000 after purchasing an additional 43,806 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

