Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Increases Dividend to $0.18 Per Share

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This is a boost from Commercial Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Commercial Metals has increased its dividend by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years. Commercial Metals has a dividend payout ratio of 13.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Commercial Metals to earn $5.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.1%.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Commercial Metals Stock Performance

Commercial Metals stock opened at $58.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.80 and a 200-day moving average of $49.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.32. Commercial Metals has a 52 week low of $39.85 and a 52 week high of $58.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Insider Activity at Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 9.03%. On average, analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Commercial Metals news, Chairman Barbara Smith sold 23,619 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total transaction of $1,219,921.35. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 72,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,739,460. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Lindsay L. Sloan sold 600 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.52, for a total transaction of $30,912.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $635,653.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Barbara Smith sold 23,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total transaction of $1,219,921.35. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 72,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,739,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 284,385 shares of company stock worth $14,317,006 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Commercial Metals

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi grew its stake in Commercial Metals by 311.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 2,846 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Commercial Metals by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter worth $132,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. 82.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on CMC shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Commercial Metals from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group began coverage on Commercial Metals in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CMC

About Commercial Metals

(Get Free Report)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.