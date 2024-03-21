Commons Capital LLC Invests $206,000 in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Commons Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vest Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 167,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,163,000 after acquiring an additional 47,446 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 8,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 167,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,172,000 after acquiring an additional 12,908 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,171,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 70.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Principal Financial Group Price Performance

PFG traded up $0.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $84.59. The stock had a trading volume of 402,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,225. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.17 and a 1-year high of $84.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.84.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.13. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 15.14%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.65%.

Principal Financial Group declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, February 12th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFG has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and upped their target price for the company from $82.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.18.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.