Commons Capital LLC Purchases 481 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Commons Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,753 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Zoetis makes up about 1.8% of Commons Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Commons Capital LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 439.3% during the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 430.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 105.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

ZTS traded down $1.26 on Thursday, hitting $169.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,929,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,645,737. The company has a market cap of $77.71 billion, a PE ratio of 33.69, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.87. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.03 and a 12-month high of $201.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.05.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 51.25% and a net margin of 27.43%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.432 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.12%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZTS shares. Barclays raised their price target on Zoetis from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Zoetis from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.33.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.33, for a total transaction of $159,983.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at $2,725,267.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 2,209 shares of company stock worth $408,453 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

