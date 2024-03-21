Commons Capital LLC Purchases New Stake in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Commons Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 63.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 86.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 3,368 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 190.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on PRDO. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised Perdoceo Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Insider Activity

In other Perdoceo Education news, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $296,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 685,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,674,313. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Perdoceo Education news, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 9,500 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $175,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 685,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,674,313. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $296,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 685,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,674,313. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,063,750. 2.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Perdoceo Education Trading Up 0.1 %

Perdoceo Education stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.79. The stock had a trading volume of 153,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,974. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.51. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $19.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $147.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perdoceo Education Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Perdoceo Education’s payout ratio is currently 20.18%.

Perdoceo Education Profile

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. The Colorado Technical University segment offers academic programs, such as business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice.

Recommended Stories

