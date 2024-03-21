Community Trust & Investment Co. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Community Trust & Investment Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,030 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Community Trust & Investment Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Community Trust & Investment Co. owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $18,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 559.2% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,203.6% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VNQ opened at $85.76 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.20 and its 200 day moving average is $81.92. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.61 and a fifty-two week high of $90.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

