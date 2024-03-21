Community Trust & Investment Co. Buys 495 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Community Trust & Investment Co. grew its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,447 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $17,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,094,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,149 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 86.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other IQVIA news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total transaction of $241,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,031,894. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other IQVIA news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total transaction of $241,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,031,894. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 8,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.17, for a total transaction of $2,153,213.19. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,313,642.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,285 shares of company stock worth $10,331,003 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IQV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $226.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.80.

IQVIA Trading Down 0.6 %

IQV stock opened at $252.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.42 and a twelve month high of $261.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.66.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

