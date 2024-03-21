Community Trust & Investment Co. Has $273,000 Stock Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Community Trust & Investment Co. lessened its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 612 shares during the quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 151.3% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

DGRO opened at $57.56 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.48 and its 200-day moving average is $52.63. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $47.19 and a 1-year high of $57.61. The company has a market cap of $26.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

