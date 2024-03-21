Community Trust & Investment Co. Has $8.43 Million Stock Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Community Trust & Investment Co. decreased its holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,602 shares during the quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. owned 0.11% of Darling Ingredients worth $8,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 6,999 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 89,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,366,000 after purchasing an additional 6,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DAR opened at $45.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a one year low of $38.97 and a one year high of $71.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.43.

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.12). Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DAR has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.80.

In other news, Director Kurt Stoffel acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.62 per share, with a total value of $332,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,965.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

