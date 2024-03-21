Community Trust & Investment Co. Sells 8,483 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Community Trust & Investment Co. cut its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,483 shares during the quarter. Parker-Hannifin accounts for about 1.7% of Community Trust & Investment Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $21,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 233.3% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 48.3% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PH shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $500.00 to $558.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $588.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $504.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Parker-Hannifin

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total value of $1,494,122.16. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,741,899.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total value of $1,494,122.16. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,741,899.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 3,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $1,991,664.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,120 shares in the company, valued at $6,693,299.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,079 shares of company stock worth $6,099,566. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

NYSE:PH opened at $546.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $509.02 and a 200 day moving average of $448.73. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $308.26 and a 52-week high of $547.54.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.26 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 29.91%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.31%.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

