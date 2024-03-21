Compass Therapeutics’ (CMPX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 369.48% from the company’s current price.

Compass Therapeutics Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of CMPX stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.13. 164,314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 531,953. Compass Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $3.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.70 and a 200 day moving average of $1.77. The firm has a market cap of $271.55 million, a PE ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 0.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Compass Therapeutics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 15.4% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 132,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 17,746 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in Compass Therapeutics by 2.1% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 6,380,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,569,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000. Blackstone Inc. lifted its position in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 6,189,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,193,000 after buying an additional 188,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosight Management LP increased its holdings in Compass Therapeutics by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 1,083,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,447,000 after purchasing an additional 405,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Compass Therapeutics Company Profile

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases. The company's product candidates include CTX-009, a bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4 a ligand of Notch-1, and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137, a key co-stimulatory receptor on immune cells.

