Conflux 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $228.05 Million (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 21st. In the last seven days, Conflux has traded 22.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Conflux has a market cap of $1.70 billion and approximately $228.05 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conflux coin can currently be bought for about $0.44 or 0.00000681 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Conflux alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64,867.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $413.74 or 0.00637826 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.47 or 0.00133309 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00009345 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.97 or 0.00046204 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $138.61 or 0.00213676 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.67 or 0.00051910 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.22 or 0.00122130 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Conflux Coin Profile

Conflux (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 4,982,188,236 coins and its circulating supply is 3,844,673,798 coins. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 4,981,967,815.42 with 3,844,467,802.19 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.41874756 USD and is up 18.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 153 active market(s) with $161,719,274.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.