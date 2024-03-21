Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC Has $39.32 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 28.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,327 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,277 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 19.9% of Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $39,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stewardship Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 84,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,154,000 after acquiring an additional 20,951 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 48,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $19,984,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 69,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,699,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 31,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,616,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV stock traded up $2.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $525.41. 2,301,825 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,802,664. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $499.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $466.89. The firm has a market cap of $406.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $391.09 and a fifty-two week high of $526.66.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

