Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 34.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 366 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commons Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Commons Capital LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,067,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Sunflower Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 439 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 255.8% in the 4th quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 89,867 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $100,314,000 after purchasing an additional 5,649 shares in the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target (up from $1,100.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,230.18.

Broadcom Trading Up 7.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $90.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1,366.26. The stock had a trading volume of 5,070,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,100,472. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,244.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,045.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $633.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.02, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.26. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $601.29 and a fifty-two week high of $1,438.17.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total value of $2,607,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,039,603.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total transaction of $4,064,571.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,991,048.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total value of $2,607,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,039,603.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.