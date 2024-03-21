Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $225,000 Investment in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,524 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $180.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,001,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,120,766. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.50. The company has a market capitalization of $288 billion, a PE ratio of 349.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.66. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.02 and a 52 week high of $227.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 5.73%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Melius upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Melius Research upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.82.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AMD

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total transaction of $24,391,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,222,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,753,739.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total transaction of $24,391,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,222,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,753,739.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $17,511,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 241,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,248,089.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 324,943 shares of company stock worth $59,919,994. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.