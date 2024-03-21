Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 454 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 0.8% of Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 108.5% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 13,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 7,222 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $434,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 38,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 26,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 34,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SHY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $81.71. 1,807,435 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,823,848. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.47. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.55 and a fifty-two week high of $82.74.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.2405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

