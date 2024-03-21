Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 122.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 131,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,574,000 after acquiring an additional 72,702 shares during the period. ONE Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 765.1% in the third quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC now owns 43,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,881,000 after buying an additional 38,701 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,329.8% in the second quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 80,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,315,000 after buying an additional 78,416 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $5,463,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 377,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,754,000 after acquiring an additional 67,601 shares during the period. 66.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TLT stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $93.03. The company had a trading volume of 18,499,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,082,246. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.45. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $82.42 and a one year high of $108.87.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.2952 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

