Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,284 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 542 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $3,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 64,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,519,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.2% in the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,972,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,450,000 after purchasing an additional 299,173 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 27.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,280,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,089,000 after purchasing an additional 5,367,298 shares during the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 16.0% during the second quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 545,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,651,000 after buying an additional 75,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veery Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 160,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,230,000 after acquiring an additional 9,075 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BND traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $72.30. The stock had a trading volume of 4,021,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,779,857. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.42. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $67.99 and a 12 month high of $74.90.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.2023 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

