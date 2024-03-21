Constitution Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Constitution Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Biohaven by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Biohaven by 219.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 5,915 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven during the 1st quarter worth about $143,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Biohaven in the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Biohaven by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Irina Antonijevic sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total transaction of $459,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,535 shares in the company, valued at $105,937.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Price Performance

Shares of Biohaven stock traded down $2.96 on Thursday, hitting $56.40. 955,614 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,182,359. Biohaven Ltd. has a one year low of $12.35 and a one year high of $62.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 1.18.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by ($0.40). On average, analysts forecast that Biohaven Ltd. will post -5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BHVN shares. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Biohaven from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Biohaven from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Biohaven from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Biohaven from $32.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Biohaven in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biohaven currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

Biohaven Profile

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

