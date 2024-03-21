Constitution Capital LLC Sells 300 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Constitution Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Constitution Capital LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ELV. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 9,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 92,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,509,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $376,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,554,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of ELV stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $514.92. 278,041 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,041,711. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.78. Elevance Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $412.00 and a twelve month high of $516.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $496.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $473.11.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $42.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.15 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is an increase from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on ELV shares. StockNews.com lowered Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays assumed coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $584.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Elevance Health from $547.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $569.36.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

