Constitution Capital LLC Sells 50 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Constitution Capital LLC trimmed its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,184 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for about 0.6% of Constitution Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Constitution Capital LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $944,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CIC Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 23,853 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $7,073,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 1,009 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,241 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,408,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 23,270 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $6,900,000 after acquiring an additional 4,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $282.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,678,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,184,490. The company has a market capitalization of $204.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $280.82. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $245.73 and a 1-year high of $302.39.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $273.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, January 5th. HSBC began coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 target price on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.10.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

