Constitution Capital LLC Takes $202,000 Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Constitution Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 113.5% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,777,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,134,368,000 after acquiring an additional 48,423,350 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,580,806,000 after purchasing an additional 43,463,232 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,477,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,114 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at approximately $319,548,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $298,069,000. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock traded up $2.44 on Thursday, hitting $446.21. The company had a trading volume of 28,336,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,773,703. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $304.77 and a twelve month high of $449.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $429.53 and a 200-day moving average of $396.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.5735 per share. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

