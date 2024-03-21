Constitution Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Constitution Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,615 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,450 shares during the quarter. Constitution Capital LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 320.0% in the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 1,050 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In other news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total transaction of $979,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,200.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on VZ. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Verizon Communications Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:VZ traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.40. 8,033,231 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,318,928. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.33 and its 200-day moving average is $37.08. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.14 and a 12-month high of $43.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.40.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $35.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 96.38%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

