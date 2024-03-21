Contango Ore, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO) CEO Nieuwenhuyse Rick Van Sells 3,000 Shares

Contango Ore, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO – Get Free Report) CEO Nieuwenhuyse Rick Van sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $66,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 500,896 shares in the company, valued at $11,019,712. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Nieuwenhuyse Rick Van also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Contango Ore alerts:

On Tuesday, January 9th, Nieuwenhuyse Rick Van sold 1,056 shares of Contango Ore stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total transaction of $17,307.84.

On Thursday, January 4th, Nieuwenhuyse Rick Van sold 612 shares of Contango Ore stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $9,730.80.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Nieuwenhuyse Rick Van sold 250 shares of Contango Ore stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total transaction of $4,477.50.

Contango Ore Price Performance

Shares of Contango Ore stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,767. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. Contango Ore, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.03 and a 52 week high of $33.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Fundamental Research set a $23.22 price target on shares of Contango Ore and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CTGO

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Contango Ore

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Contango Ore by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Contango Ore in the 4th quarter valued at about $196,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Contango Ore in the 4th quarter valued at about $194,000. Sprott Inc. grew its position in shares of Contango Ore by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 480,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,697,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Contango Ore by 92.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 65,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 31,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

About Contango Ore

(Get Free Report)

Contango Ore, Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration of gold and associated minerals in the United States. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company, through its subsidiaries, leases approximately 675,000 acres from the Tetlin Tribal Council and holds approximately 13,000 State of Alaska mining claims for exploration and development; leases mineral rights approximately 8,600 acres of State of Alaska and patented mining claims for exploration from Alaska Hard Rock, Inc; and owns 100% interest in the mineral rights to approximately 154,000 acres of State of Alaska mining claims for exploration located north and northwest of the Manh Choh Project.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Contango Ore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Contango Ore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.