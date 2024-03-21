Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,610 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in AMETEK by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in AMETEK during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AMETEK during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 85.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AME has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $192.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.78.

AMETEK Stock Up 0.5 %

AMETEK stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $185.20. The stock had a trading volume of 385,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,598. The company has a market capitalization of $42.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $172.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.05. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $133.12 and a one year high of $186.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.06. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 17.96%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. AMETEK’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.59, for a total transaction of $252,826.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,066,271.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AMETEK news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 5,973 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.90, for a total value of $1,008,839.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,709 shares in the company, valued at $17,178,650.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.59, for a total value of $252,826.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,066,271.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,810 shares of company stock worth $4,199,975. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

Featured Articles

