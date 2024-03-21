Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,371 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vontier were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vontier by 1,985.7% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vontier in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Vontier by 29.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vontier by 70.2% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. 94.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VNT. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Vontier from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Vontier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Vontier from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Vontier from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Vontier from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.14.

VNT stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.64. The company had a trading volume of 170,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,626. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Vontier Co. has a 1 year low of $25.06 and a 1 year high of $45.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.61.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. Vontier had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 60.00%. The business had revenue of $789.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vontier Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.15%.

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

