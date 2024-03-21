Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Grows Stake in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in Ryanair by 1,523.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 276 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 86.0% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 571 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ryanair by 818.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 744 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. 43.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ryanair alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RYAAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Ryanair from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com lowered Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded Ryanair from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.00.

Ryanair Stock Performance

Shares of RYAAY traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $145.16. 112,339 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 552,432. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $87.18 and a 12-month high of $146.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $136.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.54.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.28). Ryanair had a return on equity of 29.39% and a net margin of 15.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryanair Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. Ryanair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.58%.

Ryanair Profile

(Free Report)

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYAAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.